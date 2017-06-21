'Street Fighter 5' Update: Capcom Partners With Bandai Namco to Improve 'Online Matching' and Cross-Licensing

Capcom has teamed up with Bandai Namco Entertainment in an effort to improve online matching in fighting games like its very own "Street Fighter 5."

(Photo: Capcom)A screenshot from "Street Fighter 5."

In a press release, it was stated that the purpose of the agreement is "to improve the user experience while accelerating the production of titles and reducing development costs for both parties."

Apart from a better online experience in fighting games, this also paves the way for cross-licensing collaborations that ultimately gives Capcom the chance to offer richer content in "Street Fighter 5." This is an aspect that the company emphasizes on in the press release:

"With this cross-license for online matching, Capcom aims to effectively utilize the patents it has been granted in game series such as Street Fighter in order to deliver even more exciting content to game players."

Through this partnership, the studio will also be able to see what can be done in the name of improved user experience as far as collaborations go.

"With this agreement as a starting point, Capcom will continue to explore cross-licensing opportunities in order to safeguard its patents while improving the user experience and contributing to a healthier game industry."

It is no denying that "Street Fighter 5" had its problems in the online side of things and it looks like Capcom is doing what it can to rectify that.

Furthermore, the contract could also mean more crossovers, according to Event Hubs. With Bandai Namco's "Tekken 7" and Capcom's "Street Fighter 5," many gamers hope that the companies can finally revisit the long-gestating crossover game "Tekken X Street Fighter."

The title was primarily pushed to the side as Bandai and Capcom did not want to bombard gamers with a little too many fighting game options that could negatively affect how the respective titles perform.