'Street Fighter 5' Update: Classic 'Street Fighter 2' Stage Coming to Game; Thailand Stage Now Fixed and More

"Street Fighter 5" is bringing back a classic stage from "Street Fighter 2" as part of the next downloadable content (DLC) coming at the end of the month.

(Photo: Capcom)The Flamenco Tavern stage coming to "Street Fighter 5."

The Vega cage-fighting stage known as the Flamenco Tavern is making its epic return in the game complete with the dancers, musicians and everything that made players fall in love with it the first time.

The experience will not be complete without giving players the opportunity to have Vega climb the cage. The Flamenco Tavern coming to "Street Fighter 5" will certainly allow gamers to do just that.

According to Polygon, The Flamenco Tavern will be available for $3.99 starting May 30. "Street Fighter 5" players can also save up 70,000 Fight Money (in-game currency) to pick it up without shelling out real money.

Capcom is also set to re-release the Thailand stage called Temple Hideout with brand-new background music after it was pulled out immediately after its release last month due to a cultural error.

Set in a Buddhist temple, the original version of the "Street Fighter 5" stage featured an Islamic chant playing in the background, in which Arabic can be heard all the way through.

Capcom has since fixed the blunder and is ready to roll out the stage again with accurate music on May 30 with a price tag of $3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money.

On the same day, Ed will also be officially added to the "Street Fighter 5" roster. Players can get access to the character for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money.

May 30 will also mark the release of the new and improved Capcom Fighters Network (CFN) for "Street Fighter 5," which will include new balance changes, reduced loading times, matchmaking improvements, a friend management system and the all-new rage quit penalty system.

"Street Fighter 5" players who try out the new CFN by signing up between May 30 and June 13 will receive 50,000 Fight Money bonus from Capcom.