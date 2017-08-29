'Street Fighter 5' Update: New Character DLC revealed

Facebook/streetfighter Promotional picture for "Street Fighter 5"

Developed by Capcom, "Street Fighter V" has amassed a high fan following since it was first unveiled last year. There is a lot to experience from the game and recent reports have revealed that the developers have announced a new character for the roster. Considering she has been on the fan's speculations for some time now, Menat has been confirmed to be the next downloadable content (DLC) character for "Street Fighter 5."

According to reports, the announcement was made during an interlude in the final eight round of the Capcom Pro Tour, which was held during the Hong Kong eSports Festival.

Menat, who was first seen in Ed's story mode, will be debuting as the next DLC character on Aug. 29. Menat is the 27th character on the "Street Fighter 5" roster and the eighth new character to make a debut in the popular game title from Capcom. She follows Abigail, who debuted in the game last July.

Further reports have also revealed what to expect from Menat's abilities. One of the highlights is her control over the orb, which can be used in pushing and pulling back opponents. The gameplay that was revealed had Ryu thrown into the air before Menat called back the orb, which inevitably hit him again. This led to an extension of the combos and it was met with expected cheers from the fans.

Menat will be available for purchase separately for $6. She is also part of the "Street Fighter V" season 2 Character Pass which costs $30. The pass also includes Akuma, Ed, Abigail, and Kolin, all of whom were revealed earlier this year. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Street Fighter" universe, new costumes for several characters will also be available on Aug. 29, and each will cost at $4.

"Street Fighter V" is available on PC and PlayStation 4.