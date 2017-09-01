'Street Fighter II' News: SNES Cartridge To Be Released With A Few Words of Extreme Caution

iam8bit official website Promotional picture for "Street Fighter II"

As one of the most loved fighting game titles, "Street Fighter II" is expected to receive a re-release for its upcoming 30th anniversary. Recent reports have revealed what to expect from it as well as a warning from the developers for gamers to remember once they get the chance to experience everything that the "Street Fighter II" Super Nintendo version has to offer.

According to Business Insider, Capcom teamed up with iam8bit to release a "Street Fighter II" cartridge that is compatible with Nintendo's SNES Classic. The cartridge itself will come in two color variants: red and transparent. Fans will not be able to choose which color they will receive as it is set to be distributed by random. "Street Fighter II" will come with a package, which is comprised of a premium instruction manual and a trifold box. The developers did not state an official release date as of yet but it is expected to arrive in retail stores by late November and will cost $100.

Although many are already saving up to get their hands on the "Street Fighter II" cartridge, iam8bit warned the consumers that because it counts a vintage collectible, users might want to keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case it catches fire. As would be expected from an extreme warning, some fans were alarmed.

"We understand that the warning may seem extreme, but the reason for it is logical," iam8bit said, as reported by Game Spot. "We hold consumer safety in the highest regard. We are releasing a new cartridge for SNES compatible hardware, but we are NOT releasing a new console. As a result, we cannot be responsible for--nor could we possibly anticipate —the state or condition of vintage SNES compatible consoles on which this cartridge may be used."

Regardless of the extreme caution that should be exercised once fans have the "Street Fighter II" cartridge, the release is expected to incite a wave of nostalgia for the loyal fans who have seen the game through for the last three decades.