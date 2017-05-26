'Street Fighter IV' to Return to Mobile This Summer

"Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" will be available on mobile devices in the coming weeks. Capcom recently confirmed that its hit fighting franchise will make a comeback on iOS devices.

Facebook/Street Fighter A new "Street Fighter" mobile game is coming this summer.

According to Capcom, the "Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" will come with three additional characters. These characters are Poison, Ibuki, and Dudley. The three were from the "Final Fight" series and will be introduced along with the 22 fighters that were previously added to the game. These include Fei Long, Ryu, and E. Honda.

As for the gameplay, players will be able to face the AI, as well as other players. To enjoy the player-versus-player matches, one needs to be connected to the internet. The new "Street Fighter IV" will have a four-button virtual pad control system. The game's new controls will supposedly make shortcuts and combinations easier to execute. But for hardcore gamers who prefer physical controllers, they may opt to do so. "Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" comes with the latest MFi support, which enables players to use external controllers or gamepads like a Gamevice.

Capcom has launched a few "Street Fighter" mobile games in the past — "Street Fighter II," "Street Fighter IV," and "Street Fighter IV: Bolt." The upcoming game, according to the developers, will be a revamped version of "Street Fighter IV." Compared to the previous title, it will have better graphics. This time, the game will contain support for wide-screened devices.

"Street Fighter IV" can be purchased through the iOS App Store for $4. Capcom has not revealed the upcoming title's price, but reports suggest it could be at least $5.

Although "Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" is expected to debut this coming summer, details are sparse. The developers have not even given an exact release date. Hopefully, more updates will roll out in the coming days.