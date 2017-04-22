'Street Fighter V' DLC News: Work and School Costumes To Be Made Available on April 25

"Street Fighter V" players will soon be able to get new downloadable content costumes for the game, including ones that show how some characters may look taking on different roles.

Capcom UnityAlex sporting his new work costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

First off, three characters will be getting new work costumes.

R. Mika, the flamboyant professional wrestler who has never shied away from the spotlight, will soon be able to utilize that boundless energy of hers to cheer on the home team. The new cheerleader costume she will soon be able to wear inside the game even comes with pom-poms, though those are removable, according to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog.

The DLC costume Alex is getting is not quite as bright and cheerful, though it is one that is representative of this tough-as-nails New Yorker. The new fireman costume even comes with a fireman's hat, though it is unclear if that too is detachable.

Chun-Li's workplace attire is one that looks stylish and smart anywhere, allowing her to go from melees to meetings seamlessly.

Chun-Li is also getting another DLC costume, with the second one more fitting for the school setting and also hinting at her honor student background, according to the developers.

Also receiving a new school costume inside "Street Fighter V" is Juri. Developers have put together a "Gothic schoolgirl" look for Juri and it really does seem fitting for this character's unique personality.

The last of the DLC school costumes that will be released is one for Ryu. Even as a student, Ryu looks intimidating and the costume even comes with what looks like an extended bandanna.

The DLC work and school costumes will be made available for $3.99 each and they will all be released on April 25.

Players can also purchase the remastered Thailand Stage, also coming on April 25, for $3.99 or in exchange for 70,000 Fight Money.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.