'Street Fighter V' DLC Rumors: Will Other Season 2 Characters Be Revealed Simultaneously?

More downloadable content characters are coming to "Street Fighter V" over the course of Season 2, though their identities are still being kept under wraps for now.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterFive more DLC characters are set to be added soon to 'Street Fighter V'

Akuma was the first of these Season 2 additions, and while he is already in the game, the other five are still nowhere to be seen and it's unclear when exactly they may be added.

While these five other DLC characters may have different dates of arrival, there's a chance that Capcom may unveil who they all are at the same time.

As EventHubs pointed out in a recent article, Capcom already went with the simultaneous unveiling approach when it came to their Season 1 DLC characters, and their reasoning behind doing so was to make it easier for players to prepare properly ahead of upcoming competitions.

Nothing seems to have changed enough with "Street Fighter V" to warrant going with a different unveiling approach with regards to the Season 2 characters, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if the developers came out with a detail-filled, DLC-related announcement sooner rather than later.

The possibility that developers may reveal all the Season 2 DLC characters in one fell swoop has to be exciting to players, not just because they'll be able to plan ahead for competitions once again, but also because they'll finally have the answers they have been seeking for a while now.

Ever since Capcom first announced that five more Season 2 DLC characters are coming to the fighting game beyond Akuma, fans have been searching for any new clue that may provide some answers.

Over on Reddit, newcomers Helen and Azam have emerged as popular predictions in terms of who may soon be introduced, though they are still not guaranteed additions at this point.

More details about the Season 2 DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.