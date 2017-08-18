'Street Fighter V' News: 30th Anniversary DLC Outfits To Be Released Aug. 29

Capcom Unity Guile wearing his 30th anniversary DLC costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

More downloadable content costumes are coming to "Street Fighter V," but these newest ones are going to be pretty special.

There is an important date that is coming up pretty soon for the fighting game franchise, with that being its 30th anniversary, and developers are planning to celebrate that day in style.

Announced previously in a post on the Capcom Unity blog, four new costumes for four different characters are set to be released.

The first costume is earmarked for Guile and it is a proper-looking, military-style outfit for this patriot. The new outfit looks more like a uniform more than anything, and it even comes complete with white gloves and a pair of sunglasses. Interestingly enough, this new DLC costume also covers up Guile's trademark hairdo, so there may be some fans of this fighter who may not like it too much.

Next up, the aspiring ninja Ibuki will be getting a new costume that includes, or rather lacks, something very important. As fans of the series know, Ibuki is typically shown with a mask covering the lower part of her face, but this new DLC outfit does away with that. The new costume certainly appears more festive, but it is clear that Ibuki is still all business when fighting while wearing it.

The next "Street Fighter V" character getting a new costume for the franchise's 30th anniversary is Karin. Similar to Ibuki, Karin's costume calls back to her place of birth. Karin's hair is styled elegantly and is also in a manner that it will likely not get in the way once she starts to fight.

The last DLC costume is reserved for M. Bison. The white and red outfit works well with M. Bison's all-white eyes and locks, and the combination serves to make him look even more intimidating.

Each DLC costume will be available for $3.99 and "Street Fighter V" players can purchase them starting Aug. 29.