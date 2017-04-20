'Street Fighter V' News: Additional DLC Stage and Costumes To Be Released April 25, Prices Revealed

New costumes and an iconic stage are coming soon to "Street Fighter V" as downloadable content items, and developers have recently revealed more details about them.

Capcom UnityThe remastered Thailand Stage will be released for 'Street Fighter V' on April 25

First off, the DLC stage that is set to be added is one that longtime fans of the franchise will likely recognize right away.

In a new post on the Capcom Unity blog, players can see that the Thailand Stage that they saw way back in "Street Fighter II" is now set to be featured again in the latest installment of the series, though it has been updated in some ways.

According to the developers, several of the stage's familiar elements have been reworked and the theme that is heard whenever players engage in battle on this stage may also provide some fans with a nice bit of nostalgia.

Players who are interested in seeing for themselves how the remastered Thailand Stage looks like inside "Street Fighter V" can purchase it for $3.99 or in exchange for 70,000 Fight Money as soon as it is made available on April 25.

Next up are the costumes, and there are three of them that are set to be added.

These new additions show how Chun-Li, Juri and Ryu look in stylized school uniforms, with a few adjustments made to account for all the fighting they will be doing.

Chun-Li's new outfit looks ideal for school while still providing her with enough mobility to unleash those devastating kicks of hers. Juri's new costume gives off some punk rock vibes. As for Ryu, the costume he is getting shows that he is the tough guy on campus.

Players who are looking to get the DLC costumes can buy them for $3.99 each as soon as they are officially released also on April 25.

More news about other DLC additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.