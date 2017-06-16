'Street Fighter V' News: Brand New Batch of School Outfits Expected To Be Made Available as DLC

Though "Street Fighter V" was not exactly one of the most talked-about titles at this year's edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, there was still some notable news shared regarding the fighting game that players will likely want to know about.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterMore DLC school outfits are expected to be made available to 'Street Fighter V' players

As the developers revealed, there are now additional downloadable content school outfits expected to be released.

Developers already released some school outfits earlier this year, and Chun-Li, Juri and Ryu were the ones who got them.

This time around, three other characters will be able to put on their best school attire and they are Ibuki, Nash and R. Mika.

Images of the new DLC costumes can be seen in this EventHubs report.

Though dressed for school, Ibuki still retains that distinct look of hers, while Nash also continues to exude toughness even as a student. R. Mika has her hair neatly arranged and she is also wearing glasses, presumably so she can read what the teachers are writing on the board.

It also appears as though there may different color variants of the new DLC school outfits being released for Ibuki, Nash and R. Mika.

While the new DLC school outfits have already been announced, there are still important details about them that have not been revealed.

A date for when they may be made available to "Street Fighter V" players has not been announced at this point, and it is also unclear how much each may cost, though as the aforementioned EventHubs report noted, previous costumes were priced at $3.99 individually. The school outfits released earlier this year were also sold for $3.99 each.

Other DLC items expected to be released for the game this year are three more characters, though official details about them are not available currently.

More news about the additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.