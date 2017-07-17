'Street Fighter V' News: Champions Choice Costume, Nostalgic DLC Outfits To Be Released July 25

Capcom Unity A look at the new Champions Choice Costume set to be made available to 'Street Fighter V' players

New downloadable content items are again coming to "Street Fighter V," and this time around, players can get additional costumes and stages.

Beginning with one new outfit, the Champions Choice Costume is a military-style skin for Guile that should help keep him protected in battle.

Of course, this being the Champions Choice Costume, there is something else special about it. Players who take a closer look will see that Guile's new costume comes with a nameplate bearing the name "Nuckle Du." That is a reference to the 2016 Capcom Cup winner Du "NuckleDu" Dang, so fans of this competitor may have an extra reason to get this new costume.

Players interested in obtaining this new DLC costume for Guile can purchase it for $5.99 as soon as it is released on July 25, according to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog.

That is not the only additional costume players can get on July 25.

Also set to be released on that day are three different retro outfits for Alex, Ibuki and Juri. These costumes will likely prove to be very familiar to fans of the fighting game franchise, and those interested can get them for $3.99.

In addition to the costumes, players can also buy the 2017 Capcom Pro Tour Stage known as the Kanzuki Family Stadium.

The grand appearance of the stage certainly makes it fitting to serve as a battleground for the world's finest fighters, and this is one that players can get for $9.99.

Lastly, Suzaku Castle is also set to be featured once again, and this is one setting that older fans and Ryu will definitely recognize. Suzaku Castle is just as players remember it, so younger ones who have not been able to experience this stage thus far will soon be given that opportunity.

Additional details regarding the new DLC items coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.