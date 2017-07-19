'Street Fighter V' News: Devs Detail Hard-Hitting Abigail's Moves

Capcom Unity Abigail is the next DLC character coming to 'Street Fighter V'

The hulking Abigail was recently revealed as the next downloadable content character coming to "Street Fighter V," and as his enormous frame would suggest, he is a real heavy-hitter.

That is not all there is to know about Abigail, however, and as developers have revealed, he is also capable of pulling off some impressive maneuvers.

Detailed in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, Abigail's V-Skill is known as Hungabee, and it involves him rolling forward belly-first with his legs that look more like tree trunks also doing damage to the opponent unfortunate enough to be going up against him.

Abigail's V-Trigger is also quite devastating. Once this move named Max Power is activated, Abigail will quickly turn bright red and launch a flurry of punches meant to leave any fighter bruised and broken. Max Power can even be used to break an opponent's guard.

If those moves were not enough to bring down an opponent, Abigail can also use his Critical Art known simply as the Abigail Special. Whenever "Street Fighter V" players use this move, they will see this mountain of a man essentially turn a foe into a speed bag. The beatdown ends when Abigail unleashes a power punch that sends the unfortunate foe crashing through the screen.

Abigail is also capable of utilizing the Nitro Charge run, and the really skilled players can make good use of this in battle.

Releasing alongside this newest DLC character are additional costumes as well as the Metro City Bay Area stage.

All of these new additions are set to be made available to players on July 25.

Abigail is the fourth DLC character revealed for Season 2 and there are two more expected to be named before the year is up, though official details regarding who they are remain lacking.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.