'Street Fighter V' News: Devs Detail Menat and Her Unique Moveset

Capcom Unity Menat is the newest addition to 'Street Fighter V's' roster

A new character has just been released for "Street Fighter" and she is none other than "The Eyes of the Future" Menat.

Right away, fans may notice that there is something different about Menat.

Menat has constantly been shown with a crystal sphere floating beside her and that is not just some design quirk. The crystal sphere in Menat's possession is one that she deploys frequently to pummel the opponents who would dare to stand against her in combat.

As developers noted in a recent Capcom Unity post, the crystal sphere extends Menat's range and allows her to hit opponents even when they are trying to fire off projectile attacks.

Beyond that, Menat's mastery of the crystal sphere has also enabled her to develop several techniques.

The first of Menat's special moves is her V-Skill known as the Soul Reflect – Kamal. As its name already hints at, this move is designed to reflect projectiles fired at Menat and then hurl that attack back at the opponent. This move can even be used to absorb a projectile.

Next up, Menat can also use the Wisdom of Thoth V-Trigger move. This move involves Menat summoning six different spheres that can be fired off at different times depending on when "Street Fighter V" players want to do so.

Menat's Critical Art is the Nefertem, and this is a straightforward offensive move that features her using the crystal sphere to repeatedly hit an opponent from all directions.

It seems like Menat will be one of the more challenging characters to master in the game, since much of her effectiveness is tied to how well players can wield that crystal sphere. Players who manage that feat may be rewarded greatly for their efforts, however.

With Menat now added to "Street Fighter V," that brings the total of available Season 2 downloadable content characters up to five. One more DLC character is expected to be revealed later this year.