'Street Fighter V' News: Ed, Updated Capcom Fighters Network Set To Be Released on May 30

May 30 will be a big day for "Street Fighter V," as significant additions are set to be officially released on that day.

According to a new tweet from the fighting game franchise's official Twitter account, the new downloadable content character Ed, the updated Capcom Fighters Network as well as several Season 2 balance changes are finally coming out on that aforementioned date.

It is worth noting that the features set to be released on May 30 already underwent testing. However, for those who missed out, they can learn more about these additions prior to them being made available.

Beginning with Ed, this character's fighting style has been influenced greatly by Balrog, which is why he is a fine boxer himself. That is not all, however, as Ed also possesses Psycho Power that can make each punch he lands even more devastating, according to an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog.

The updated Capcom Fighters Network is also another significant addition that "Street Fighter V" players will soon be able to try out.

When the new network goes live, players can apparently count on seeing that the loading times for getting into online matches have been reduced.

Players should also find that matchmaking has been updated in such a way that they will no longer be paired up with the same opponent repeatedly.

Fighter Profiles will also show more statistics with the new network active, and the in-game announcer will share interesting stats as well.

As for the balance changes, these will affect all of the characters currently in the game, though there are specific fighters who will be changed more than most.

In an earlier post, developers revealed that Zangief is getting some new attacks and even Dhalsim will have a new normal move.

More news about "Street Fighter V" and the other notable additions coming to this game should be made available in the near future.