'Street Fighter V' News: Latest DLC Rolls Out With New Character, Stages, Outfits

Capcom A promo image of Abigail, the new DLC fighter joining the roster of "Street Fighter V"

Capcom has released new content for "Street Fighter V" last Tuesday, including their new character Abigail, a hulking brute from the "Final Fight" series. New costumes and stages are also included in this latest installment of content updates for Capcom's iconic fighting title.

A towering fighter from Capcom's "Final Fight" series, Abigail makes his way to the alleys and arenas of "Street Fighter V" in his quest for muscle cars, as revealed by their blog post on Tuesday, July 25.

His moveset consists of heavy blows that shrug off incoming attacks, as shown in his reveal trailer. Abigail also has his share of costumes, in which he has a choice of different hot-rodder themes between his story costume and battle costume.

"Street Fighter V" players can get their hands on the new character for 100,000 Fight Money in-game, or $6 straight up to get Abigail by himself. He is also available as part of the game's Season 2 Character Pass, worth $30, which also brings Akuma, Kolin, Ed, plus another character coming soon.

The new Nostalgia Costumes set for the game brings some retro options for Alex, Ibuki and Juri. It brings over some of the more iconic costumes from older "Street Fighter" games to the new title.

Alex and Ibuki can be equipped with their classic look from "Street Fighter 3," while Juri's new outfit hails back from her "Street Fighter 4" days. Aside from the Nostalgia Costumes theme, the update also brings a Sports Outfits set for Ibuki, Laura and Rashid to celebrate summer.

Lastly, this Capcom Pro Tour DLC rounds off its offerings with costumes designed by the Capcom Cup winner last year, along with a couple of new stages to fight in. Guile dons his tactical officer outfit designed by Du "NuckeDu" Dang, while Ryu and Ken also get to put on some classy Capcom Cup Collection costumes.

These outfits are worth $6 individually, but they can be collected via the Premier Pass worth $25. The pass also includes the Kanzuki Family Stadium and Ring of Pride stages as well.

The video below shows off some of Abigail's new moves, as the "Final Fight" bruiser makes his way to the roster of "Street Fighter V."