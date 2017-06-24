'Street Fighter V' News: More DLC School Outfits To Be Released June 27

New downloadable content costumes will be made available to "Street Fighter V" players, and these ones show off some of the game's characters during their school days.

Capcom UnityIbuki wearing her soon-to-be released DLC school costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

Three different characters are getting the new DLC school costumes, and they are Ibuki, Nash and R. Mika.

Ibuki's new costume is quite traditional, though it still manages to be reminiscent of her original look. This new DLC costume also features a special element, as the scarf included is a nod to Strider Hiryu, another Capcom character, according to a post on the Capcom Unity blog.

Next up is Nash and his school costume is an all-white ensemble accented by a small red sash. Just like with Ibuki's outfit, the one set to be released for Nash also calls back to another Capcom character, and in this case, the character is none other than Kyosuke Kagami, a featured fighter in the "Rival Schools" games.

R. Mika's school costume does not feature a subtle tribute to a different Capcom character but it still looks quite special, with this character getting a bit of a makeover.

As developers noted, these are not the first DLC school costumes released for "Street Fighter V."

Earlier this year, Chun-Li, Juri and Ryu were given school outfits of their own and players can check them out here in this other Capcom Unity post.

Similar to those previously released school costumes, the ones set to be made available for Ibuki, Nash and R. Mika will also cost $3.99 each.

The new DLC costumes will go up for sale on June 27.

Also expected to be made available later this year are three more DLC characters, though developers have yet to reveal their identities and exactly when they may be released.

More news about the DLC items coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.