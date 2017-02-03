'Street Fighter V' News: New Season 2 Character To Be Revealed This Month, Many Fans Expecting Helen Will Be Named

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Five more downloadable content characters are coming to "Street Fighter V" for Season 2, and developers have now announced that the first of the five is set to be revealed during this month.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterNew details about one of the additional DLC characters coming to 'Street Fighter V' are expected to be revealed soon

In a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers revealed that the upcoming Lupe Fiasco album launch party will also feature an appearance from the new Season 2 fighter.

The aforementioned event will take place on Feb. 15 at the Folsom Street Foundry in San Francisco, California.

It's worth noting, however, that fans may not have to wait until Feb. 15 to learn more about the next character coming to the game.

Within that same post, developers also urged fans to "stay tuned next week for more details regarding the newest character."

Whether that means that the identity of this new "Street Fighter V" character will be revealed next week remains unclear, but even without the announcement, many fans already believe that they know who this new DLC fighter is.

Over on Reddit, many fans are hinting that Helen will be the new Season 2 character announced this month.

Notably, Helen has appeared in the series previously. According to her Street Fighter Wiki entry, the Helen players know now in the current game was known as Kolin previously.

One more reason to think that Helen/Kolin may be the next character revealed came by way of a recent EventHubs report. The website cited Twitter user "thatmeanscene_" who pointed out that the upcoming event will take place just one day after Helen/Kolin's listed birthday.

Now, fans will just have to wait and see if all these signs really are building up to Helen/Kolin being revealed for the game, or if the developers have a different surprise up their sleeves.

More news about the new characters coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.