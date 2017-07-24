'Street Fighter V' News: Sports-Themed DLC Costumes To Be Released on July 25

Capcom Unity Rashid sporting his new DLC costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

July 25 is shaping up to be a very important day for "Street Fighter V," with several downloadable content items due to be released on that date.

The latest DLC items announced to be made available on that day are three new costumes.

Detailed in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, new sports-themed outfits will be released for Rashid, Laura and Ibuki.

Rashid's new outfit will look well worn while out on the soccer pitch and it even comes complete with a pair of knee-high socks.

Also showing her love for the game of soccer is Laura. Laura's new outfit prominently features the colors of the Brazilian flag and also provides her with maximum mobility so that she can unleash those devastating strikes of hers with ease.

The last of the sports-themed DLC outfits is one for Ibuki, and it is suitable for a volleyball game.

The three DLC costumes will be made available for $3.99.

Ibuki fans will also be able to purchase another DLC costume for her on July 25. This second costume is retro-inspired, so it should prove quite familiar to many players.

The one for Ibuki along with retro outfits for Alex and Juri are also going to be made available for "Street Fighter V" players to purchase for $3.99.

One more DLC outfit that will be released on July is the Champions Choice Costume for Guile. This special costume is one players can get for $5.99.

Two new stages – the Kanzuki Family Stadium and the Suzaku Castle – will also be released on the same day.

Last but certainly not least, the fourth DLC character for Season 2, Abigail, will also be available for players to purchase once July 25 rolls around.

More news about other DLC items coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the future.