'Street Fighter V' News: Updated Silhouettes for the Season 2 DLC Characters Draw Predictions From Players

Akuma, Kolin and Ed. These are the three Season 2 downloadable content characters that have already been announced. However, there are three more coming, and fans are now trying to identify who they are.

Capcom UnityThree more DLC characters are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' later this year

Helping the players come up with good guesses related to who the other DLC characters may be is a new image that contains updated silhouettes for the still unannounced fighters.

The updated image is still somewhat similar to the one developers released previously (featured at the top of the article), though there are some slight differences as well.

It did not take fans long to take note of this new image and once again come out with their predictions for who the silhouettes are for.

For the first silhouette that many fans think is showing a big, muscular character, some Redditors are guessing that it could be Azam or Byron Taylor, storyline characters who are already present but not currently playable inside "Street Fighter V." Other fans are seeing someone else in that spot, with Mecha-Zangief and "Final Fight's" Abigail being mentioned as possibilities.

When it comes to the second silhouette, some fans are hinting that one of The Dolls could be in this spot. Hinata from the "Rival Schools" series is also being pointed to by some fans as a character who could fit into that spot.

As for the third silhouette, fans are still trying to figure out what type of character could match it, although Garuda's name has been mentioned quite a bit.

It looks like players will also have plenty of time to figure out who these other DLC characters are, as developers have yet to reveal when the next one will be officially announced.

More details about the identities of the three other Season 2 DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.