'Street Fighter V' News: What Players Can Expect From the Upcoming Capcom Fighters Network Beta

Not long after the first Capcom Fighters Network beta ended early last month, developers are now set to conduct another one that will again feature many of the changes coming to "Street Fighter V."

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterThe next CFN beta that previews the changes coming to 'Street Fighter V' will get underway on May 11

This second CFN beta test will run from May 11 to 14, and it will be open to both PC and PlayStation 4 players. Participants also do not need to have a copy of the fighting game to join the beta, so even the folks who have held off on purchasing it thus far can now see what it has to offer.

The people who have already played this game previously may notice that there are some changes this time around brought about by the updated CFN.

According to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, there are quite a few changes being made to matchmaking. For instance, players should no longer have to wait as long just to get an opponent for an online match, and actually entering the match itself should also happen faster now. This applies to Casual and Ranked Matches.

The way that stats are presented in the game should also change. Fighter Profiles should now display more statistics, and even the in-game announcer will rattle off some stats for both players.

Another notable feature of the upcoming CFN beta is that it will include the next Season 2 downloadable content character that will soon join "Street Fighter V's" roster.

Developers have yet to announce who this next DLC character is, but a screenshot of a PlayStation Store listing included in this PVP Live report seems to suggest that a fighter named Ed will be the new one announced.

Ed has some mysterious powers of his own and he may have picked up a thing or two through training with Balrog. All of that could work to turn him into a formidable combatant.

More news about "Street Fighter V" and the upcoming CFN beta should be made available soon.