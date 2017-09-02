'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Additional V-Moves May Be Introduced in the Future

New datamining effort hints that additional V-Moves may be customizable as well

Developers have added several new features to "Street Fighter V" since the fighting game's initial release, ranging from new costumes to more playable characters.

Now, a new rumor is hinting that there may be more additions coming in the form of expanded movesets.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, noted data-miner "X-Kira" once again took a long look through the game's files and found some interesting elements yet again.

This time around, it seems as though the data-miner has found references to new moves.

To be more specific, the new moves may be additional V-Moves and Critical Arts.

According to the latest data-mining findings, second versions of V-Reversals, V-Skills, V-Triggers and even Critical Arts may be coming soon to the game.

This means that the members of the roster may soon have access to more moves they can use in fights, and perhaps these additional abilities can help cover up for their weaknesses that were observed previously.

That is not all, however, as "Street Fighter V" players may even be able to decide which new moves the characters will be able to use.

According to the data-miner, it may even be possible for players to customize their V-Moves and Critical Arts. If this turns out to be the case, then players may be given more control over their preferred characters than they have ever had previously.

It could also mean that even if similar characters are fighting, they may still have slightly different movesets.

Unfortunately, it is still unclear when or even if developers really are planning to increase the number of moves that characters have inside the game.

These data-mining finds offer a little bit of hope, however, and perhaps the developers are keeping them secret now ahead of a big reveal that could take place along with the start of the fighting game's third season.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.