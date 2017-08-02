'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Arcade and Abigail-Specific Modes Discovered in Datamining Effort

New costumes and stages for 'Street Fighter V' also recently found in the game's files

"Street Fighter V" has received its fair share of downloadable content support ever since its initial launch, and there may be even more additions coming soon, at least according to a recent datamining effort.

Among the members of the "Street Fighter" community, a fan better known as "X-Kira" has looked through the game's files numerous times in the past. Most recently, another datamining session produced some interesting results, EventHubs reported.

This time around, one of the most interesting things "X-Kira" found was an even more complete Arcade Mode. According to the data miner, the game may be able to run Arcade Mode "without problems" since the things apparently needed for it were supposedly in place.

That is a noteworthy development and one that fans will likely be glad to hear as it could be an indicator that Arcade Mode is coming sooner rather than later.

A supposedly functional Arcade Mode was not the only thing of note that "X-Kira" found in "Street Fighter V's" files.

The data miner also revealed that there were four new game modes apparently listed in the files, but only one of them was detailed thus far. It seems that one of the modes may feature Abigail and a car. Perhaps this new mode with Abigail may bring back the bonus car crushing round that has been featured in earlier "Street Fighter" titles.

Apart from those new modes, "X-Kira" also found references to some new costumes for Guile, Ibuki, Karin and M. Bison.

Two new stages may be coming as well, and one of them could be for Ibuki.

For now, developers have yet to share that any of these datamined discoveries are coming to the game, but fans may want to watch out for them in the coming months.

More news about the additions that may be added to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.