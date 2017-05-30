'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Datamining Effort Turns Up References to 'Online Training' and New Cinematic Story

Plenty of new features were just released for "Street Fighter V" recently, and it appears as though there may be even more coming in the future.

Noted data-miner "X-Kira" provided some new findings recently.

According to a recent report from EventHubs, "X-Kira" found some additional and also currently unannounced items included in the latest patch for the game.

Among the currently unannounced additions is something known as the "Preliminary Version Dojo Mode" also referred to as "Online Training." "X-Kira" also found something listed as "General Story Volume 2," which could provide players with even more story content.

Lastly, the patch also reportedly contains something known as "Extra Battle," though more details regarding what this could be have not been provided yet.

Interestingly enough, even though those aforementioned items were supposedly found in the latest patch, it looks like "Street Fighter V" players will have to wait a bit longer before they can learn more about them.

As the data miner noted, the items remain inaccessible for now, and it is unclear when developers may release them.

While players wait to learn more about those possible additions, they can go ahead and enjoy the new features that are available right now. These include the updated Capcom Fighters Network that should improve the gaming experience in different ways and the balance changes that give some characters new moves.

The new downloadable content character named Ed is now also available for players to get if they are inclined to, along with the remastered Spain and Thailand stages, according to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog.

Players interested in adding Ed to the game's roster can get him for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money, while the stages cost $3.99 or 70,000 Fight Money each.

More news about the different additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.