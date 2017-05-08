'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Ed Seemingly Confirmed as Next Season 2 DLC Character

After recent rumors hinted at the possibility, it now seems more probable than ever that Ed will indeed be announced as the next Season 2 downloadable content character coming to "Street Fighter V."

The clearest indicators yet that Ed will become the next DLC character revealed for the game came via NeoGAF where images of him can be seen.

According to a recent report from EventHubs, these images were apparently taken from the franchise's official website, though they appear to have been taken down for now.

As fans can see, Ed has undergone a bit of a makeover.

He is no longer wearing that hoodie of his, as he has apparently traded that in for a uniform. It also looks as though Ed has bulked up, which would make sense if he is now going to take on accomplished combatants such as the ones included in "Street Fighter V."

There is also a lot that still has not been revealed when it comes to Ed, including which moves he may be able to use inside the game, though fans will likely not have to wait much longer to hear about his abilities.

Over on Twitter, developers announced that the next DLC character will be revealed later today.

Fans will also not have to wait that long before they can try out this new DLC character.

Previously, developers shared that there is a new Capcom Fighters Network beta that will get started on May 11, and one of the key features of this upcoming test is that it will grant players access to the newest DLC character. The beta will last until the 14th, so players will be given some time to try out this character, who in all likelihood will be Ed.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.