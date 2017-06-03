'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Fan With History of Making Accurate DLC Predictions Presents Possibilities for the Remaining Season 2 Additions

Season 2 of "Street Fighter V" will feature three more currently unknown characters being added to the game's growing roster and some earlier predictions are aiming to give their identities away.

In a recent report, EventHubs took note of some predictions made by user "Flowtron."

Now, it is certainly nothing out of the ordinary for fans to make predictions, but what was so interesting about "Flowtron's" previous predictions is how spot on they have been.

As the website noted, "Flowtron" was able to predict Akuma's inclusion well before the first teaser was even made available. And perhaps more impressively, this individual was also able to predict the arrival of Ed and that he would undergo a makeover.

So, which names have "Flowtron" put forth as the ones belonging to the other Season 2 downloadable content characters coming to "Street Fighter V?"

Keeping in mind the silhouettes previously provided by the developers, "Flowtron's" prediction for the fourth spot is Abigail.

The most notable physical trait of Abigail is his height, which is 8'0" upon checking his Street Fighter Wiki entry.

Occupying the fifth spot is a character named Menat, who has been described as an Egyptian character. The website noted that a recently introduced female character known only as "Fortune Teller" appears to be wearing Egyptian-style clothing, so perhaps this may be the fighter "Flowtron" was referencing.

For the sixth spot, the prediction is Zeku. This is a character some fans may know as he appeared previously in "Street Fighter Alpha 2" and is also Guy's teacher. According to the Street Fighter Wiki, he also "disappeared and was never seen again," but perhaps there is a chance that he is making a comeback.

These remain interesting guesses for now, but hopefully for "Street Fighter V" fans, they will be able to know if those aforementioned characters really are coming to the game sooner rather than later.