'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Game to Be Overhauled with 'Super Street Fighter V' Major Expansion Pack?

After "Street Fighter V" drew flak from the gaming community over various issues that came with it, recent reports claim that Capcom will be introducing a major update, "Super Street Fighter V," that will overhaul the game.

Facebook/Street FighterRumors claim that Capcom will overhaul "Street FIghter V" with its major expansion pack called "Super Street Fighter V."

According to reports, a Reddit post has revealed what gaming fans can expect from the update that Capcom is alleged to deliver. While there is no way to confirm the veracity of the claims of the said Reddit post, some suspect that it is not a far cry from happening as, after all, it would be logical for Capcom to come up with such a move.

Allegedly, Capcom will release "Super Street Fighter V" as a free update, a sort of a giant expansion pack as it will overhaul "Street Fighter V's" user interface and will see the introduction of the game's new Critical Arts. It is also said to deliver a lot of several gameplay modes, including the long-clamored-for Arcade Mode.

Apart from bringing in the Arcade Mode, the post also claims that "Super Street Fighter V" will introduce the Extra Battle mode and a still-unnamed mode that will feature the players of the game going against a wave number of enemies. The Reddit post also claims that "Super Street Fighter V" will be bringing in C. Viper, Oro, Q, Sakura, and Sakura into the "Street Fighter V" game.

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether the said claim on Reddit will reveal itself as more than just a piece of rumor. However, it is suspected that, in the event that it turns out to be true, "Super Street Fighter V" may deliver more features than the ones mentioned above.

It is alleged that Capcom will make the announcement of "Super Street Fighter V" later this year, possibly coinciding with the culmination of the Capcom Pro Tour.