'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Identity of a New DLC Character Revealed?

Three more downloadable content characters are expected to be added to "Street Fighter V's" roster before Season 2 wraps up, and there may be some new clues pointing to the identity of one of them.

The new clues can be found in the character story of recently released DLC character Ed.

Over the course of the story, players can of course gain deeper insight into Ed. But that is not all.

At one point in the story, Ed was approached by a character referred to only as "Fortune Teller." As one would expect from a character named as such, she began to make ominous predictions that visibly bothered Ed.

The "Fortune Teller" also appeared to possess some kind of power, though her true nature remained largely shrouded in mystery.

Even so, the reason all of this could potentially matter in the long run to "Street Fighter V" players is because the "Fortune Teller" may end up being a DLC character.

Noted data-miner "X-Kira" pointed out that the "Fortune Teller" may be able to fit into one of the silhouettes previously released by the developers to tease the other soon-to-be added characters, EventHubs reported. Specifically, the "Fortune Teller" may fit into the fifth silhouette.

The "Fortune Teller" may be an obscure choice, but then again, Ed kind of came out of nowhere as well.

For what it is worth, there are other possibilities who have been thrown out there as potential fits for that fifth silhouette, and those include a member of The Dolls and even Hinata from "Rival Schools," according to some fans on Reddit.

It may be a while as well before players find out official details about who the other DLC characters coming to the fighting game are, especially since Ed was such a recent addition.

Fans will have to sit on their predictions for now, but hopefully, more clues related to the upcoming "Street Fighter V" characters will emerge soon.