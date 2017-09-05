'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Is Evil Ryu About to Become a Part of the Game?

New datamining finds hinting that Evil Ryu may be made accessible via a second V-Trigger move

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Will another version of Ryu be added to 'Street Fighter V?'

Ryu is and will likely continue to be the familiar, stoic face of the "Street Fighter" franchise, but it looks like there may be another version of this master martial artist that may be coming soon to "Street Fighter V."

Recently, prolific data-miner "X-Kira" once again discovered some interesting items while poring through the fighting game's files.

The items in question were new animations for Ryu.

The animations were not that long but they did not need to be in order to hint that there may be something huge coming to the game.

According to "X-Kira," the new animations were elements of what will be Ryu's second V-Trigger move.

Upon first glance, the new movements did not seem that remarkable, but the data-miner mentioned that these will be the signifiers of the upcoming emergence of Evil Ryu.

As EventHubs noted, rumors have been floating around for a while now that the characters in "Street Fighter V" may soon be getting additional V-Moves. Perhaps the developers have simply decided that the best way to expand Ryu's moveset is to make Evil Ryu a part of it.

Some fans have even expressed support for the possibility that Evil Ryu will end up being included in Ryu's moveset, as they deemed this to be better than the former being given his own character slot and potentially taking one away from a future DLC addition.

If the developers do decide to go down the path of making Evil Ryu a part of Ryu, it will be interesting to see if the former's personality remains intact seeing as how it is so different from the one displayed by the latter.

Thus far, developers have yet to confirm that they are adding new V-Moves or Evil Ryu, so players may just have to stay on standby and see what else "X-Kira" can uncover.

More news about the possible additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.