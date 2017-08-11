'Street Fighter V' Rumors: More Stages Could Be Released Before the End of Season 2

Recent data mining effort suggests that some entirely new stages may be released soon

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter New stages may be released for 'Street Fighter V' before Season 2 ends

Developers have already released a bunch of additional content for "Street Fighter V" during this second season of the game, and some new data mining finds are hinting that there may be more items coming.

Data miner X-Kira managed to unearth some interesting things in the game's files previously, and a recent dive again yielded even more notable discoveries.

Apparently, X-Kira was able to locate the internal stage database of the game, and it just so happened to feature some empty slots, EventHubs reported. The data miner then noted that the database should be filled out before Season 2 comes to an end.

So, what new stages may be on their way to "Street Fighter V?"

Well, the data miner did share some images seemingly showing stages that could be released in the future.

One picture appeared to show the corner of a wrestling ring, and notably, there is a banner that can be seen featuring the name of Rainbow Mika. Another image also sported a ring that may belong to the Capcom Wrestling Association, though it is unclear if this is the same one that was featured in the Rainbow Mika banner.

There is also an image that seemed to be showing the interior of a location known as Nguuhao Palace.

X-Kira also shared two more images that appeared to be showing updated versions of stages previously frequented by Cammy and Urien. Notably, X-Kira did not confirm that these updated stages were coming this year. Still, developers may be able to still release them as part of Season 2 if they make them available early enough next year.

Lastly, X-Kira also noted that a new database containing info related to different stages may be added once Season 3 begins.

Also, players should know that there are still two more characters expected to be released before the end of Season 2.

More news about the additions that may be coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available later this year.