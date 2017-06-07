'Street Fighter V' Rumors: New DLC Costumes Coming? Could Be Variants of Default Outfits

Plenty of new costumes have been made available to "Street Fighter V" players post-launch, and there may be even more set to be released in the future.

Just recently, noted data-miner "X-Kira" again looked inside the game's files and discovered something that could be of great interest to costume collectors.

This interesting find appeared to be an Easter Egg variation of one default costume. To be more specific, it seemed to be a variant of Balrog's default costume.

The costume variant featured Balrog doing away with his hood. Instead, he was shown wearing more conventional boxing attire.

As EventHubs noted, this particular costume for Balrog also appeared to have been shown during a recent event.

For now, developers have yet to reveal that they are planning to release new costumes for the fighting game, though it looks like more than a few "Street Fighter V" players approve of the newly discovered look for Balrog, so they may want to look into adding it full-time.

Fans also have other ideas for which other characters may benefit from getting some new costumes.

Ken and Ed have been mentioned as other characters who could benefit from receiving new apparel, while there are others who are also okay with seeing more costumes introduced regardless of who they are for.

While it is still unclear if there may be new downloadable content costumes coming to the fighting game, players can still count on seeing new characters.

At least three more characters are expected to be added to the game before the end of Season 2, though developers have yet to confirm who they will be. Akuma, Kolin and Ed are the other Season 2 characters that have already been released.

More details regarding the new characters and possibly even costumes that may be added to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.