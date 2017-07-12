'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Possible DLC Character Abigail Could Feature a Power-Based Moveset

Capcom Unity A character named Abigail may be the next DLC addition released for 'Street Fighter V'

Three more downloadable content characters are expected to be added to "Street Fighter V" this year, and the latest rumors have indicated that one of them will be an individual known as Abigail.

Beyond just the supposed leaks and predictions from people seemingly in the know, there was one more piece of evidence that came to light recently in the form of a page found on Capcom's official website.

As Redditor "Johasthan" pointed out, the page title contains a reference to someone named Abigail.

Now, this obviously is not solid confirmation that Abigail will indeed be the next roster addition released, but it is certainly a pretty good indicator of that happening.

Unfortunately, even if Abigail is coming soon to "Street Fighter V," fans still do not know much about him, let alone how he may be depicted in the fighting game.

The folks over at EventHubs have put forth their best guesses, however.

Going by Abigail's size and how he functioned when he was featured in the "Final Fight" series, the website speculated that this character may utilize a power-based moveset should he be added to the roster.

It likely will not be pretty, but standing at 8'0" tall and packed with muscle, Abigail may just need simple punches and throws to heavily damage opponents. The website also predicted that Abigail may be given a command grab special move that further emphasized just how bigger and stronger he is than everyone else.

Abigail likely will not be the quickest character, however, so players may need to figure out ways to get closer to opponents so that he can really deal some damage.

Again, Abigail has still not been confirmed as the next DLC character that will be released for "Street Fighter V," but he can prove to be a very interesting addition should developers decide to go down that route.