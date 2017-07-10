'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Recently Discovered Character Page Hints at Abigail Being the Next DLC Character

Capcom Unity Three more DLC characters are expected to be added to 'Street Fighter V' later this year and one of them could be Abigail

It is time once again for some "Street Fighter V" speculations and the most recent rumors are pointing to the potential identity of the next downloadable content character.

Just as a refresher, a total of six DLC characters are expected to be released during this currently ongoing second season of the game.

Thus far, three have already been released – Akuma, Kolin and Ed – and three more are expected to be added.

Now, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, there may be a pretty solid clue that a character by the name of Abigail will be the next DLC addition.

Redditor "Johasthan" recently spotted a character page on the Capcom website for the aforementioned Abigail, though it remains mostly empty for now.

It appears as though the folks over at the Capcom website have noticed it as well and have made some alterations, but as seen in this EventHubs report, the browser tab for the page previously read "ABIGAIL| CHARACTER DATA."

What is so interesting about the find is that it seems to back up rumors and predictions from fans who have speculated in the past few weeks and months that Abigail will indeed be one of the next DLC characters added to "Street Fighter V."

Developers have unsurprisingly not confirmed Abigail for the fighting game just yet, though if he is set to become part of the roster, he will stand out from the pack in at least one way.

Abigail actually comes from the "Final Fight" series and gamers who remember him from those offerings may recall that he is exceptionally tall. The Street Fighter Wiki indicates that he is exactly 8'0" tall.

It will be worth seeing just how developers integrate a character that tall into the game if Abigail is indeed set to be the next addition.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.