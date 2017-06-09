'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Video Showcases 'Extra Battle,' A New Mode That May Be Introduced in the Future

There may be more ways for "Street Fighter V" players to experience the game now, but there are still fans looking for more.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterA new game mode may be coming soon to 'Street Fighter V'

Now, a new video is hinting that players may be getting their wish, as an additional game mode may be coming in the future.

Noted data-miner "X-Kira" again produced another interesting piece of content coming in the form of a video that showed off something known as "Extra Battle" mode.

In the video, viewers saw Juri taking on Decapre, though the latter did not really put up that much of a fight.

"X-Kira" provided a little more context for what was shown in the video and shared that "Extra Battle" mode allows players to take on "special NPCs" from the game's Story Mode. The data-miner also indicated that "Extra Battle" will be another source of Fight Money, a valuable in-game resource that can be used to purchase special additions including DLC characters and stages.

As PVP Live pointed out, "Extra Battle" mode is an addition that has been talked about for a while now, and yet, there is still no known date of arrival for it.

Perhaps the discovery made by "X-Kira" is a clue that this mode will finally be added sometime soon.

It is worth noting that "X-Kira" also stumbled upon other interesting finds not too long ago.

According to a recent report from EventHubs, the data-miner also found other noteworthy items in the game's files. Specifically, references to things known as the "Preliminary Version Dojo Mode," which could also be "Online Training," and "General Story Volume 2" were found. A reference to "Extra Battle" was also found in the files.

It certainly seems as though significant additions really are coming to the game, but with the developers yet to make things official, "Street Fighter V" players may have to continue waiting some more.