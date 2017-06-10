'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Will Abigail, Menat and Zeku Be the Three Other DLC Characters Released This Year?

The second season of "Street Fighter V" has already featured the addition of two downloadable content characters – Kolin and Ed – who fans may have heard of before but were still largely unfamiliar with prior to them being officially added. However, there may be three more characters who fit that description that are released later this year.

Capcom UnityAre the remaining silhouettes for Abigail, Menat and Zeku?

In a recent report, EventHubs highlighted the DLC predictions made by a user named "Flowtron."

As the website pointed out, the reason why these predictions may be worth remembering is because this same user has been remarkably accurate in the past, revealing beforehand that Akuma, Kolin and a muscular Ed would be introduced in Season 2.

It is unclear just how "Flowtron" has managed to make those accurate predictions and whether or not this user may have some inside information, but with developers yet to offer clues related to the identities of the remaining Season 2 DLC characters, it may be worth the time to at least check out what other predictions this user has made.

According to "Flowtron," the remaining DLC characters that will be released during "Street Fighter V's" second season will be Abigail, Menat and Zeku.

Again, these seem to be some pretty unfamiliar characters, though some details are known about them.

For instance, Abigail is incredibly tall and it could be interesting to see how he works inside the game given his height.

Menat is a character that developers may have just introduced recently via Ed's story, though it does seem that this mysterious being may possess some interesting powers.

Zeku is Guy's teacher, so he is obviously a skilled fighter, but not much is known about him beyond that.

Fans will still have to continue waiting to see if Abigail, Menat and Zeku really are the three remaining DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V." But if they are indeed the ones set to be introduced, then at the very least, they will be bringing some unique elements to the game.