'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Will The Rest Of Season 2 DLC Characters Be Revealed at E3?

Among the Season 2 additions coming to "Street Fighter V" this year are new downloadable content characters, but at this point, release dates for them have yet to be revealed.

Still, developers may have recently offered a little clue related to when these characters may be officially unveiled.

During an interview with IGN, series producer Yoshinori Ono shared that Capcom may have some big things in store for the fighting game franchise's 30th anniversary.

According to Ono, there may be "one or two surprises" shared this year and they may be revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June or perhaps a little later during the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Notably, Ono also reassured fans during the interview that Season 2 content would be released for "Street Fighter V" this year.

So, what are the chances that the release dates for the Season 2 DLC characters will be shared either at E3 or during the San Diego Comic-Con?

As EventHubs noted in a recent report, the folks over at Capcom have previously utilized the platforms provided by the aforementioned events to make important announcements, so it's not like it would be atypical for them to do that again this year.

On top of that, it's hard to think of any announcement that would draw as much attention as potential character reveals for "Street Fighter V," making it a potentially good publicity move for Capcom as well.

To this point, developers have done a pretty good job of keeping the identities of these new characters under wraps.

Over on Reddit, fans have put forth their own guesses using only a few silhouettes as their guides, with some suggesting that Azam and perhaps even Helen may be among those introduced.

Hopefully for the fans, the identities of the new DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V" will be officially revealed sooner rather than later.