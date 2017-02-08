'Street Fighter V' Season 2 Rumors: More Clues Again Pointing to Helen Being Next DLC Character Revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Street Fighter V" fans have been speculating about who will be the next downloadable content character revealed for the game for months now, and while official details have remained lacking, many members of the community have begun to believe that Helen will be named as the new addition. There are more clues seemingly confirming that notion.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterMany fans expect Helen to be the next DLC character confirmed for 'Street Fighter V'

The first set of new clues came directly from the franchise's official Facebook account.

Recently, both the profile and cover images of the account were changed and now feature ice elements.

The cover image is particularly interesting as the first silhouette featured in it has been detailed further, with the mystery character given an icy backdrop too. The silhouette itself has been enlarged as well, serving to give fans a better look at the character, though it's still vague enough that fans can't be 100 percent sure of who is being shown.

There may be reasons why the developers are featuring ice so prominently in the lead up to the upcoming character reveal, and why all of this may still be connected to Helen.

Noted in a recent report from PVP Live, details about Helen apparently leaked on Reddit not too long ago, but the original post has since been deleted.

The website was able to share an image that featured the important details, however, and according to it, Helen will apparently have ice powers.

At this point, fans would probably be more surprised if Helen wasn't the next DLC character introduced, though it's worth noting that she also goes by the name of Kolin, so she could end up using that name as well once she officially joins the roster.

The good news for fans is that they should know more about this DLC character soon enough. Developers recently announced that the upcoming album launch party featuring Lupe Fiasco's latest musical effort – scheduled to take place on Feb. 15 – will also include an appearance from the new character, according to a recent post on Capcom Unity.

Whether it's Helen or not, "Street Fighter V" players will finally be introduced to this new DLC character in the very near future.