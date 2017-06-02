Studio Ghibli Theme Park to Open in 2020

Good news to all Studio Ghibli fans! The animation studio is making their very own theme park. When Studio Ghibli first announced this project, plans were not polished yet so no concrete details were given. Many fans even wondered if they were ever going to see the place. This time, the theme park is definitely swinging, as the project has been given an opening year.

Youtube/Madman Totoro playing his horn in Studio Ghibli's "My Neighbor Totoro."

Studio Ghibli is one of the most beloved animation studios in the world. Many people grew up watching their films, loved their stories and the worlds they created. Fans even dreamed of staying over with the Kusakabes or taking a dip at Yubaba's bathhouse or even having a look inside Howl's moving castle. It is a fantasy dream that Studio Ghibli had in mind when they decided to make their own theme park.

According to reports, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki together with Nagoya city's Governor Hideaki Omura announced the massive theme park that is set to open in the country in 2020. Suzuki said that the Studio Ghibli theme park will be located inside Nagoya's Aichi Expo Park, and will cover almost 20,000 acres of land. To put that size into perspective, it is almost on par with Disneyland.

When it comes to its development, the producer assured people that no trees will be cut during the construction. The project will take note of every detail so the park will be born without causing any environmental problems.

The Studio Ghibli theme park aims to create a world from its many films, but "My Neighbor Totoro" is said to be the main focus.

Images of the park were also uploaded in several websites for people to see. A bird's eye view is available here where people can see the Studio Ghibli theme park in its entirety. While here is a preview of the Kusakabes' residence from "My Neighbor Totoro." From the images uploaded, it looks like the animation studio is sparing no details in building their park.