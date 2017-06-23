A New Study Bible Reaches Out to Africans

A new study Bible with a distinctly African voice has been launched to equip and disciple the churches in Africa, which is growing exponentially. An estimated 20,000 are coming to Christ every day.

Gathered before hundreds of students, faculty, and guests at Moody Bible Institute earlier this year, the Africa Study Bible was unveiled. This is the first-ever study Bible developed exclusively by African scholars and ministers containing thousands of study notes by 350 contributors from over 50 countries. The launch of this Bible in Chicago was part of a three-day African Voices Conference hosted by Oasis International in partnership with Urban Ministries, Inc. and Tyndale House Publishers.

The African social and economic contexts "are far closer to the biblical context than what we have in the West," said Paul Nyquist, president of Moody Bible Institute, in a Tuesday interview with The Christian Post.

