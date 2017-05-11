Study Finds Drinking Alcohol Makes Straight People Sexually Fluid

It has been common knowledge that drinking booze makes sex desirable for the drinker. This is because alcohol suppresses psychological inhibitions, and it makes friends and strangers look more attractive. But a new study found that alcohol makes the same sex more appealing.

Reuters/David W. CernyA glass of unpasteurized beer.

Researchers from Western Illinois University and Wayne State University conducted a bar scene experiment in the Midwest of the United States. They gathered 83 barhopping straight men and women and were asked how many drinks they had for the night. They were also made to watch a 40-second video showing an attractive man and woman sitting at a bar and talking to the bartender.

After watching, the respondents rated their sexual interest on the person in the video, from buying them a drink to going to bed with them. Expectedly, men who haven't had a drink were highly attracted to the woman while the women were naturally attracted to the guy.

However, the researchers noted that the participating men who had more drinks began to express sexual interest to the guy while those who had nothing to drink showed no interest. Those who drank more than 10 alcoholic drinks were more likely to entertain the idea of sex with both the guy and girl.

The same effect was observed in women who got turned on by both the guy and girl in the video. The result prompted the researchers to conclude that alcohol makes sexuality fluid. "Sexual willingness was only influenced by alcohol intake and perceived attractiveness of a same-sex prospective partner," the authors wrote.

Regardless of alcohol intake, another study theorized that women have been evolutionarily designed to have same-sex encounters. It suggested that women's sexuality has evolved to be more fluid than men's as a mechanism to reduce conflict and tension among co-wives in polygynous marriages.