Study Reveals Differing Views On Adultery And Infidelity Among Americans

Many Americans today are still conservative in their view of one-night stands but are more accepting when it comes to sending sexually explicit text messages, a new survey has found.

A survey looking into how the Ten Commandments applies into the life of various people today has found that many have varying views regarding the commandment, "you shall not commit adultery," Deseret News reports. The survey was commissioned by Deseret News, designed by Y2 Analytics and conducted by YouGov.

The survey of over 1,000 Americans from various religious, gender, and age groups found many Americans still frown upon associations with another person aside from a spouse or partner.

Statistics

Based on survey results, about three-quarters of Americans believe that having a one-night stand or a consistent sexual affair would count as cheating on a spouse or partner.

Views are more varied when it comes to use of the internet. Only 51 percent say sending sexually explicit text messages to a person other than a partner is always cheating. Sixty-three percent say maintaining an online dating profile while in a relationship was cheating, while only a mere 16 percent say following an ex on social media amounts to infidelity.

The survey also found that women are stricter than men when it comes to adulterous behavior, be it online or offline. For example, 78% of women say having sex with a person other than a spouse or partner is cheating, compared to 74% of men. Women also outnumber men who say sending explicit messages to a person other than a partner is cheating, at 74% vs. 63%.

The difference between online and offline behavior can be blamed on how new technologies muddle up people's ideas about adultery and infidelity, Katherine Hertlein, a therapist and professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, told Deseret News

"I'm very surprised when I ask a couple about their definition of infidelity during premarital counseling and they respond, 'What are you talking about? It means physically touching someone else,'" Hertlein explained. "I tell them they need to wake up. It's 2017!"

"Whether [cheating is] offline or online, betrayal is betrayal," Hertlein adds.

When religious backgrounds are factored in, the number varies greatly. Mainline Protestants, Mormons, and Evangelical Protestants are generally stricter than Catholics and religiously-unaffiliated individuals when it comes to adulterous behavior.

A large percentage of Mainline Protestants, Mormons, and Evangelical Protestants agree that sexual relations with another person (88%, 84%, 82% respectively), having a one-night stand (84%, 87%, 77%), sending flirtatious messages (54%, 67%, 58%) and being involved with someone other than a partner or spouse (58%, 64%, 67%) are all adulterous behavior considered cheating.

Spotlighted

A large number of Evangelical Protestants (53%) believe that going out to dinner with someone they are attracted to is adulterous. This view was brought into the spotlight when U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, said he avoids being alone with other women to protect his marriage.

While Pence received criticism for his adherence to the "Billy Graham Rule," he also received commendation and support from many, including Billy Graham's son, Franklin, and the founder and host of "Family Talk," Dr. James Dobson, an earlier report said.

Dr. Dobson said on the Family Talk radio program that Pence should be admired for loving his wife Karen and taking care to protect his marriage. Franklin wrote in a Facebook post, that "Proactively setting boundaries for protection of your marriage is important to avoid Satan's traps. No one is immune or beyond failure."

"My parents had rules, as my wife Jane and I have, and as the Pences have. It's not sexist, as some in the media want to make it out—it's just smart," he continued. "You protect and guard the things you cherish. Marriage should be one of those things."