Study Reveals People Who Drink More Cups of Coffee Live Longer

REUTERS/Osman Orsal Waiter carries two cups of Turkish coffee at a coffee shop in Istanbul October 19, 2007.

While coffee is considered to be a great stimulant, a recent study has revealed that the popular morning beverage can actually extend a person's life.

A study conducted by Spanish researchers that was presented at the still ongoing European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona has revealed that there is a link between drinking coffee and longer life.

Prior to the study, the participants were asked to complete about their lifestyle, overall health, diet, and coffee consumption. Age, gender, and ethnicity were also factored into the study.

It was participated in by almost 20,000 individuals who were followed up for an average of 10 years, and revealed that people who drank, at least, four cups of coffee a day had a 64 percent lower risk of death as compared to those who never or almost never drank coffee at all.

The findings also show that those participants in the study who were 45 years old and above who drank two additional cups of coffee had a 30 percent lower risk of death.

"Our findings suggest that drinking four cups of coffee each day can be part of a healthy diet in healthy people," Dr. Adela Navarro, a cardiologist at Hospital de Navarra, in a statement.

The recently released study is not the first to highlight the health benefits of coffee, though. Earlier this year, one research also yielded similar results, claiming that coffee drinkers have lower risk of death caused by a heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, or kidney disease.

Web MD, however, opines that, while the findings are interesting, they are not conclusive as they are only preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Whether the findings of the study will be upheld with finality in the future or not, one thing is for sure: Coffee is the most popular beverage across the globe, whether it is drunk hot or cold.