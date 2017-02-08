'Styx: Shards of Darkness' News: Hands-on Session Gives Idea on What to Expect in the Stealth Game Sequel

In a few weeks, the newest iteration of the "Of Orcs and Men" franchise, "Styx: Shards of Darkness," will arrive. And with the marketing for the title already picking up its pace, developer Cyanide invited some media people to try the game and find out what they think about it.

"Styx" game official website"Styx: Shards of Darkness" promotional image

iDigitalTimes' Mo Mozuch was one of the few lucky people who got to have an early hands-on experience with the game. And it appears that he very much enjoyed the title, citing its more laidback and relaxed ambiance as a pro in its playability. Despite the stealth game having the same mechanics as other titles of the same genre, its protagonist — being the unconventional hero that he is — possesses some characteristics unique to the "Styx" series.

Unlike Solid Snake from the "Metal Gear" games and Corvo Attano from "Dishonored," Styx brings a level of candidness and humor that are almost reminiscent of Deadpool from the comic book world. Much like the merc with a mouth, the protagonist of the "Shards of Darkness" is also able to break the fourth wall, which allows him to throw some snarky remarks during his adventures. This makes the game more enjoyable as while it keeps players focused on finishing missions, they also get entertained.

A direct sequel to "Styx: Master of Shadow" released in 2014, "Shards of Darkness" puts Styx players on a new mission in which they need to infiltrate the Dark Elven City of Körangar to find out why the dark elves are suddenly working with the dwarves. While fulfilling this task, players will have the option to either engage enemies in a battle or cleverly avoid them depending on how the gameplay unravels.

All in all, Mozuch, who is relatively new to the lore, revealed that by the end of his hands-on experience, he is more intrigued about the game and even the whole series more than ever. But he also noted that he believes that people who have been long fans of the "Of Orcs and Men" franchise and even just its "Styx" sub-series will enjoy "Shards of Darkness."

"Styx: Shards of Darkness" is scheduled to arrive on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 14.