Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special Release Date, Specs News: Sedan to Take On Nürburgring This Summer

Subaru has teased the arrival of the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special, a four-door sedan that will attempt to set a new lap record at Nürburgring Nordschleife this summer. A production version of the high-performance vehicle is also expected to launch.

The WRX Type RA was first used in Japan in 1993. Even back then, the nameplate already served as a more hardcore version of the standard WRX. Given today's advancements in engineering and technology, car enthusiasts can expect a lot more from the new four-door sedan.

The Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special actually already tried to set the record at Nürburgring last month. However, heavy rain prevented the vehicle from doing so. The Japanese automaker has released a teaser video that shows the sedan's first outing at the challenging racetrack.

Meanwhile, another teaser image previews the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special's carbon fiber roof. Motor1 reported that the sedan is based on the 2018 WRX STI. It will have a carbon fiber wing, a racing suspension, Recaro race seats and 19-inch forged BBS wheels in gold. The publication also noted of "gearing and engine upgrades," but specific details are not yet revealed.

Apart from these racing components, the NBR Special also has a bare-bones interior so that it can run as fast as it can on Nürburgring. As such, this particular configuration is not expected to make it onto public roads. Thankfully, Subaru has already mentioned that a production version of the WRX STI Type RA will be arriving, and car enthusiasts can expect to learn more about it on Thursday, June 8.

Moreover, a Subaru spokesman also confirmed that a high-performance version of the BRZ will be unveiled on the same day. It is expected to be the BRZ STI, but there's no official word on that yet. The automaker has released a teaser image that shows the vehicle's large wing at the rear.

Both the Subaru WRX STI Type RA and the high-performance BRZ are expected to arrive in the United States.