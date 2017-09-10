'Suicide Squad 2' News, Release Date: Gavin O'Connor to Write, Direct Sequel

Facebook/SuicideSquad 'Suicide Squad 2' does not have a release date yet.

"Suicide Squad 2" has found its new director.

According to Variety, Gavin O'Connor has been tapped to write the script for the "Suicide Squad" sequel. Zach Penn previously drafted a script. O'Connor is also being considered to direct the upcoming film.

Released in 2016, "Suicide Squad" was directed by David Ayer. A large majority of the film's reviews from critics and audiences alike were negative. Despite this, the film still managed to rake in a ton of money and even won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The announcement that O'Connor would be directing "Suicide Squad 2" has been met with mixed reviews. Some are hopeful that he will be able to improve on the film, while others are simply disappointed that Mel Gibson did not get the job.

As previously reported, Gibson, who won an Academy Award for directing "Braveheart," was also being considered to direct the upcoming sequel.

"Suicide Squad 2" is expected to begin shooting next year. Production was apparently delayed due to Will Smith's schedule. Smith played Deadshot in the first film and is set to reprise his role in the sequel. According to Variety's Justin Kroll, the delay was a result of Smith's commitments to other films like "Aladdin" and "Gemini."

So hearing at the earliest, SUICIDE SQUAD 2 won't go in to production until fall 2018 because of Smith's schedule with ALADDIN and GEMINI — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 29, 2017

Speculations are also rife that the sequel will be aiming for an R-rating. "Deadpool" already proved last year that R-rated movies can still break box office records, so it would not be surprising if "Suicide Squad 2" were to follow suit.

It definitely seems like DC is determined to make a lot of films starring the villains of their cinematic universe. There have been rumors that DC is looking to make several spin-offs focusing on the Joker. Additionally, Margot Robbie is expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in "Gotham City Sirens," which will also star Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

A release date for "Suicide Squad 2" has yet to be announced.