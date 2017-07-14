'Suicide Squad 2' News, Updates: Warner Bros. Eyes Mid-2018 Production Start

Facebook/Suicide Squad Promotional photo for "Suicide Squad"

Following the success of the first "Suicide Squad" movie at the global box office, fans were thrilled when Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment confirmed that "Suicide Squad 2" was being developed. This week, new updates about the progress of the upcoming film surfaced and these confirmed that the studios were really busy at it.

Since "Suicide Squad 2" was announced, both Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have kept their silence about the development of the film. Thanks to recent reports, it has now been confirmed that the filming for the sequel will kick off sometime in the middle of 2018.

According to reports, the creators of the film still need to tweak the original script a bit before the filming officially starts. The story is reportedly getting a new treatment by renowned screenwriter Zak Penn, who also penned the script for "The Avengers" and "Ready Player One." With the script currently being rewritten, Warner Bros. is looking to kick off filming "Suicide Squad 2" midway through next year.

Another significant update about the film is that it will have a new director at its helm. Although "Hacksaw Ridge" director Mel Gibson was the original frontrunner to helm the sequel, recent reports suggest that he is no longer in the race. Other names who were previously linked to "Suicide Squad 2's" directorial chair were "Warm Bodies" director Jonathan Levine and "Life" director Daniel Espinosa. However, it looks like Warner Bros. is now tapping "The Shallows" director Jaume Collet-Serra to do the project. This is not yet a final deal, though, as some reports claim that Collet-Serra also has plans of signing on for a new TV series titled "Waco."

The first "Suicide Squad" film was directed by David Ayer. However, previous reports confirmed that he would not return to do the sequel due to some friction with Warner Bros.