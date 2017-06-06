'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date, Cast Rumors: Production Might Begin in 2018, Joel Kinnaman Teases

"Suicide Squad" actor Joel Kinnaman, who portrays Rick Flag, recently hinted that production for the sequel to the 2016 film might begin in 2018.

Facebook/Suicide Squad Promotional photo for "Suicide Squad"

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on the fifth season of "House of Cards," the publication was able to squeeze in a few questions about the next "Suicide Squad" film. Kinnaman shared that the script for "Suicide Squad 2" is still in the works.

"As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change," Kinnaman said. "I think I'll definitely come back for it."

Furthermore, the actor admitted that he would love to see director David Ayer back on set, behind the camera. Mel Gibson was previously rumored to direct the film; however, as of now, there has yet to be an official announcement.

If Ayer will not direct the next movie, Kinnaman shared that he would love to see someone who is good with character development, someone who could "ground the story." He is looking forward to placing these rather eccentric characters in normal situations where they get to interact with regular people.

From "Suicide Squad," Kinnaman will be reprising his role as Rick Flag in "Gotham City Sirens." He will be joined by Margot Robbie, who will play Harley Quinn.

A second installment of "Suicide Squad" might be years away from debuting. Following the Amazon heroine "Wonder Woman" is the "Justice League" movie, which is slated to debut this Nov. 17. After that is Jason Momoa's first stand-alone film as the king of the seas, "Aquaman." The film will premiere in December of 2018.

On a related note, "Beauty and the Beast" actor Josh Gad might have been cast as The Penguin in the DC Extended Universe. He has been dropping hints all over social media, but he has yet to confirm the rumor.

More updates should roll out soon.