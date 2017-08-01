'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date, Latest News: Production for 2019 DCEU Film at a Standstill; Director, Cast Remain Uncertain

Warner Bros. top contender for "Suicide Squad 2" director Jaume Collet-Serra has declined the opportunity so he could create a movie with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The production for the film, which is slated to debut in 2019, has yet to move forward because of multiple uncertainties.

Facebook/Suicide Squad "Suicide Squad 2" shoot should begin in 2018.

Collet-Serra was a potential director for the DC Extended Universe sequel "Suicide Squad 2," after David Ayer stepped down from the job. Word about the opportunity surfaced last month. However, there were no reports about his confirmation.

The sequel to the DC-villains-centered film is off to a bad start. Its production is currently plagued with several uncertainties, a few of which involve the reprisal of Jared Leto's Joker and Cara Delevigne's The Enchantress. But more importantly, rumors suggest that the script is being rewritten. Without it, most definitely, the film cannot move forward in casting the necessary people, the director included.

Collet-Serra may have declined the offer, but "Warm Bodies" director Jonathan Levine is being rumored as a potential candidate for the job.

More recent news suggests that Collet-Serra is not up for the job as he has officially signed on to Disney's "Jungle Cruise," starring The Rock.

Not much has been said about the upcoming Disney flick, but like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Haunted Mansion," it will be inspired from the popular theme park attraction.

"Jungle Cruise" will be the Spanish filmmaker's first opportunity to direct a big-budget film. Despite that, Collet-Serra has seen so much success in his career directing Hollywood films.

The director helmed "The Shallows," starring "Gossip Girl" alum Blake Lively, which earned over $100 million worldwide, although it only took $17 million to make. The 2014 film "Non-Stop" earned a 9-figure return on an 8-figure budget.

"Jungle Cruise" starts filming sometime in 2018. An official release date has not been set. As for the forthcoming "Suicide Squad 2," the search for the DC film's director continues.

"Suicide Squad 2" is slated to hit theaters sometime in 2019.