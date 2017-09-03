'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date, News: Production Starts Fall 2018 at the Earliest

Facebook/Suicide Squad New rumors suggest that 'Suicide Squad 2' will not be released until after 'Gotham City Sirens' is out.

Following the success of the first "Suicide Squad" movie, many fans are looking forward for updates on the development of the follow-up movie. However, new reports confirm that due to Will Smith's busy schedule, "Suicide Squad 2" will not be able to start production until fall of next year.

Smith's character, Deadshot, was one of those who stood out in the first movie, alongside Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. According to reports, the actor's plate is currently full with other projects, thus the delay in "Suicide Squad 2's" filming. Although previous reports claimed that the sequel to the first movie was already been fast-tracked, Smith's unavailability suggests that filming for the second movie will most likely not start until the actor's schedule finally frees up.

Smith is currently busy playing the Genie in Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin" and preparing for his new science fiction movie, "Gemini Man." Considering his schedule, it is highly likely that production for "Suicide Squad 2" will not get underway until fall of 2018 at the earliest.

The first "Suicide Squad" movie told the story of an interesting crew of incarcerated supervillains who an enigmatic government agency eventually recruited to go on some missions for the sake of the world. It served as the DCEU's third movie, following "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Although the film received generally unfavorable reviews from critics, it was able to earn $745 million at the global box office, making it one of the highest grossing DCEU films to date.

As of this writing, the director of the new "Suicide Squad" movie is still unknown. It was previously reported that David Ayer, who helmed the first movie, would no longer be involved in the upcoming film as he would direct one of the "Suicide Squad" spinoff movies, "Gotham City Sirens." Meanwhile, all the original members of the squad are expected to reprise their roles in the follow-up movie.