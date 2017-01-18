'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date Rumors: Sequel May Not be Out Until After 'Gotham City Sirens'

Following the announcement last month that Margot Robbie will be reprising her role in "Gotham City Sirens," new rumors have emerged about the potential delay of "Suicide Squad 2."

The first installment of the franchise was well-received by fans but it also obtained mixed reactions from critics and film analysts. While "Suicide Squad" was a hit in the box office, some fans expressed disappointment when the extended trailer was unveiled. It turns out that there were numerous scenes of The Joker (Jared Leto) that didn't make it to the final movie.

Amid all the issues that the franchise faced, director David Ayer has been tapped to take on "Gotham City Sirens." Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn though not much is known if other stars from "Suicide Squad" will make an appearance as well.

Rumor has it that "Suicide Squad 2" will most likely be released sometime in 2020 as DC Films will be focusing on the upcoming all-female super-villain film that Ayer is working on. There is no confirmation to the rumors yet but since there is no news about the highly-anticipated sequel, fans can expect fewer updates about the movie until "Gotham City Sirens" rolls out.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in December that Robbie and Ayer will once again work together in the upcoming super-villain film that stars females as leads. In the comic series, the "Sirens" included Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Harley Quinn. It has yet to be announced if the same villains will star in the movie adaptation although Quinn is already sure that she has a spot in the lead.

Meanwhile, some fans are still worried about the fate of "Suicide Squad 2" after the first installment fell short of their expectations. Since there have been scarce details revealed so far about the sequel, it is uncertain if Leto will return to play his iconic role as The Joker.

Some of the original cast members of the first movie have said that they are still interested in reprising their roles in "Suicide Squad 2" but the official cast list has yet to be unveiled to the public.