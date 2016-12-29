'Suite Life' Star Dylan Sprouse Officially Returns to Acting With 'Carte Blanche'

Dylan Sprouse, 24, the former child actor who starred in Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," has officially gone back to acting. After going on a hiatus from show business in 2011 to work in the food service industry, the actor will soon be seen in a new movie called "Carte Blanche."

Dylan's twin brother, Cole Sprouse, welcomed him back by posting a funny message for him on Twitter. Cole currently stars as Jughead Jones on "Riverdale," which will be airing season 2 on The CW this fall. Unlike Dylan, Cole never left acting since "Suits Life" folded up.

Dylan's "Carte Blanche" is an indie project. Not much has been detailed about the film other than the fact that it's directed by Eva Doležalová. It also stars model Jordan Barrett and Jack Kilmer, who is the son of veteran actor Val Kilmer. Both are up-and-coming actors trying to make a mark in Hollywood.

In January, Dylan told New York Daily News that he hasn't ditched acting completely and he has been working on a project with MTV, which turned out to be "Carte Blanche." He also dished that he wants roles that have an "empathic quality."

"A role I would not do: cool jock," he said. "Scripts that make characters a two-sentence description, I'm not interested in."

Dylan's previous acting credits include starring with Adam Sandler on "Big Daddy" and playing David Schwimmer's son on "Friends." He alternated these roles with his twin brother.

From 2005 to 2008, the brothers, who were then in middle school, starred in "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody." From 2008 to 2011, the brothers did "The Suite Life on Deck" and appeared in "Hannah Montana" with Miley Cyrus and "Wizards of Waverly Place" with Selena Gomez.

Dylan worked as a restaurant host in various establishments in New York during his hiatus from acting. He also established a winery store where he brews the drinks himself. He revealed that brewing is his real passion, which he learned from his father as a teenager.